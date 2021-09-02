 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

It will be a warm day in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

