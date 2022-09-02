Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming clear overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. T…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perf…
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. It should …