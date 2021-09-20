Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. C…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper …
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect cle…