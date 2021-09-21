The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.