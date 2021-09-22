Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.