 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News