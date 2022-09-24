Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
