Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

