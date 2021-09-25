Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.