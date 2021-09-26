Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.