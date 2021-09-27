The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecaste…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper co…
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Partl…