Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

It will be a warm day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.