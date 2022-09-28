Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
