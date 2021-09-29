Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Culpeper. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
