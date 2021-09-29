 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Culpeper. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

