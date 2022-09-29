 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 2:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

