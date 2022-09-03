 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

