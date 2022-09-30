Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.