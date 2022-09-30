Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
A tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch is in effect for a large part of the North Carolina coast as Tropical Storm Ian remains on track to bring a deluge of rain and 50 mph gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
The system as we know it didn't begin until 1953, when the United States started using female names for tropical storms.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53…
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.