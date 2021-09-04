Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
It took just a few minutes for a somewhat vague risk of tornadoes with Hurricane Ida’s remnants to become a frantic tornado emergency for the town of Blacksburg early Tuesday evening.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thoug…
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
It will be a warm day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds…
Fred's remnant circulation will continue swirling bands of rain across Western Virginia into Wednesday, with isolated tornadoes also possible by late Tuesday.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The area will see…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday,…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F.…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.