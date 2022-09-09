Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.