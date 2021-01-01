Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
