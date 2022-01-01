Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Rain likely. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
