Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
