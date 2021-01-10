 Skip to main content
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

