Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.