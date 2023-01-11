Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpeper area. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.