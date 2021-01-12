 Skip to main content
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

