Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Thursday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
