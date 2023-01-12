 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

