For the drive home in Culpeper: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Culpeper
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
Hurricane hunters may be as busy now as during hurricane season. But it's not hurricanes they're flying in, but atmospheric rivers hitting California.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.