Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.