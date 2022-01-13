Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Considerable cloudiness. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.