Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
