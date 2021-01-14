 Skip to main content
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

