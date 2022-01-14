 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

