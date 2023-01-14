Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Clear. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.