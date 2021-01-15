Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.