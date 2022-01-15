Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Culpeper could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SUN 1:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.