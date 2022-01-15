This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Culpeper could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SUN 1:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
