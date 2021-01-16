 Skip to main content
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

