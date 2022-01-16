Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A steady rain early tapering to showers and becoming mixed with snow late. Low 31F. NE winds shifting to SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It will be a cold day in Culpeper Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.