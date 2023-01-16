 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

