Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.