Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
