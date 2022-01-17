For the drive home in Culpeper: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
As the colder air settles in on Saturday, the stage will be set for a large storm impacting most of Virginia.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Snow started falling over Danville early Sunday morning quickly coating mostly deserted roadways with a layer of light powder.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at hom…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. 17 degrees is today's…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A steady rain early tapering to showers and becoming mixed with snow late. Low 31F. NE winds shifting to …