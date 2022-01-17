Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.