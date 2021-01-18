This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpeper area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
