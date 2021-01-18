 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpeper area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News