This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 20F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
