Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 20F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

Local Weather

