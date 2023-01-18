This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Culpeper
