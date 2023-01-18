Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.