Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Snow may mix in late. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Culpeper tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
