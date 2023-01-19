 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Culpeper

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpeper area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert