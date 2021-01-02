 Skip to main content
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

