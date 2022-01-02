For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Monday, Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
