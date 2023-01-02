Culpeper's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 21% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
This evening in Culpeper: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 39F. Winds light and varia…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. It should be a fairl…
This evening in Culpeper: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks should see highs in…
It is not a common occurrence, but when lightning and thunder occur during a snowstorm, the event is reported as “thundersnow.”
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures…
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Periods of he…
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Today's cond…