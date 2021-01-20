Culpeper's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
