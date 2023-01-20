Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.