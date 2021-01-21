Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine t…
Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance …
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Monday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Expect …
This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Cu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Cu…