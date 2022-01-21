For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Culpeper tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Snow started falling over Danville early Sunday morning quickly coating mostly deserted roadways with a layer of light powder.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
