Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Culpeper tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.