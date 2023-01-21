Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.